Young Duo Set For Caps

Wednesday, 4th Jun 2025 10:49

Blues youngsters Ash Boatswain and Josh Pitts look set to win international caps with Montserrat and Malta’s U21s later today.

Striker Boatswain and his Montserrat teammates take on Belize in a World Cup qualifier in Couva, Trinidad & Tobago (KO 10pm) in what’s designated a home match, before travelling to Guyana, who they face in a week’s time. The Colchester-born 20-year-old has previously won six full caps.

Montserrat are second-bottom of CONCACAF second round World Cup qualifying group D, ahead of Belize on goal difference.

Former Blues midfielder Lee Bowyer is no longer manager of Montserrat, ex-Trinidad & Tobago international Angus Eve having taken over.

Pitts is with the Maltese U21s for this afternoon’s away game in San Marino (KO 5pm), the first of two friendlies against the same opposition with the second on Saturday.

The 18-year-old is with the U21s for the first time having won caps at U18s level and after spending the last fortnight training with the senior squad.

The forward joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal’s U21s.





Photo: Matchday Images