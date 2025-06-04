Harness: Time at Town Changed My Life Forever

Departing forward Marcus Harness says his time at Town changed his and his family’s lives forever, the 29-year-old having left the club and joined Huddersfield earlier in the week.

The Blues announced Harness’s release on Monday morning and later in the day it was announced that the former Portsmouth and Burton attacker had been recruited by ex-Blues first-team coach Lee Grant, who was named manager of the League One Terriers last week.

“All good things have to come to an end, I guess,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can’t put into words how special my time at Ipswich Town has been and how much it truly means to me.

“It has changed mine and my family’s lives forever and has left an impression on me that will last a lifetime. It helped me conquer my childhood dreams and shown me anything is possible.

“Thank you to my teammates, the staff and all of you fans for taking me in and making me feel welcome.

“I’m glad I could play a small part in bringing back the good times to the club, that your support deserves!

“Can’t wait to come back to Portman Road in the future but as the fan that I am now leaving as. Uppa Towen.”

Coventry-born Harness, who spent most of 2024/25 on loan at Derby, joined the Blues from Pompey for £750,000 in July 2022 and made 38 starts and 51 sub appearances - including two from the bench in the Premier League at the start of the season - scoring 12 goals and was part of the squad which won back-to-back promotions.





commuterblue added 11:33 - Jun 4

He scored some really important goals in both divisions, not least the Birmingham brace. Wishing him all the very best. 4

Broadbent23 added 11:35 - Jun 4

A good EFL professional who served Town well and will always be part of our double promotion. Good luck with Huddersfield. 3

MattinLondon added 11:38 - Jun 4

What a nice statement to post - I do think that he’s underplaying his contribution to the club in recent seasons.



Hope he has a successful and enjoyable career after us - hopefully he one back to PR as a player so that we can be a good round of applause etc.



7

flykickingbybgunn added 11:41 - Jun 4

Thankyou Marcus and good luck.

You were part of a team that will be remembered for a very long time. 3

cressi added 11:57 - Jun 4

And thank you Marcus for your efforts whilst here.

Also remember for it been a transfer that went through after 10pm one summer evening if memory serves me right. 0