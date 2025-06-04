Harness: Time at Town Changed My Life Forever
Wednesday, 4th Jun 2025 11:23
Departing forward Marcus Harness says his time at Town changed his and his family’s lives forever, the 29-year-old having left the club and joined Huddersfield earlier in the week.
The Blues announced Harness’s release on Monday morning and later in the day it was announced that the former Portsmouth and Burton attacker had been recruited by ex-Blues first-team coach Lee Grant, who was named manager of the League One Terriers last week.
“All good things have to come to an end, I guess,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can’t put into words how special my time at Ipswich Town has been and how much it truly means to me.
“It has changed mine and my family’s lives forever and has left an impression on me that will last a lifetime. It helped me conquer my childhood dreams and shown me anything is possible.
“Thank you to my teammates, the staff and all of you fans for taking me in and making me feel welcome.
“I’m glad I could play a small part in bringing back the good times to the club, that your support deserves!
“Can’t wait to come back to Portman Road in the future but as the fan that I am now leaving as. Uppa Towen.”
Coventry-born Harness, who spent most of 2024/25 on loan at Derby, joined the Blues from Pompey for £750,000 in July 2022 and made 38 starts and 51 sub appearances - including two from the bench in the Premier League at the start of the season - scoring 12 goals and was part of the squad which won back-to-back promotions.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]