Town's Premier League Stay Formally at End

Wednesday, 4th Jun 2025 14:45

Town’s stay in the Premier League has formally come to an end with the return of the Blues’ share certificate.

“The three clubs who were relegated - Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton - have transferred back the share certificates that gave them Premier League status, and the Premier League Board has confirmed the cancellation of these shares,” the Premier League wrote on its website following its AGM.

“A new share certificate for each of the promoted clubs [Leeds United, Burnley and Sunderland] has then been signed by the Premier League directors and company secretary. As required under company law, the three clubs have been entered into the share register.

“As a result, the confirmation of the three promoted clubs as members of the Premier League has taken place, with the League formally welcoming them by awarding them their framed share certificates.”

Town will learn their Championship opponents for the season ahead at midday on Thursday 26th June.

The Blues will hope a share certificate will be moving in the opposition direction at next summer’s Premier League AGM.





Photo: Action Images