Pitts Wins Cap in Malta U21s Victory

Wednesday, 4th Jun 2025 21:45

Town youngster Josh Pitts won his first Malta U21s cap as his side beat San Marino 1-0 away in the first of two friendlies earlier this evening.

Pitts started and played the full 90 minutes with sub Kean Scicluna of Hamrun Spartans netting the only goal on 71, a minute after coming on. The teams meet again in another friendly on Saturday.

The 18-year-old forward is with the Maltese U21s for the first time having won caps at U18 level and after spending the last fortnight training with the senior squad.

Pitts joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal’s U21s.

Meanwhile, Town U21s striker Ash Boatswain has been named in the Montserrat starting line-up for their World Cup qualifier against Belize in Trinidad & Tobago, which kicks-off at 10pm.

Elsewhere, Blues academy scholars Sid Eldred and Darragh McCann are with the Northern Ireland U18s at a training camp being coached by former Town centre-half Gareth McAuley.





Photo: TWTD