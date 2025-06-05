Boatswain's Montserrat Win

Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 00:07 Blues U21s striker Ash Boatswain played the full 90 minutes as Montserrat beat Belize 1-0 in a CONCACAF World Cup qualifier played in Couva, Trinidad & Tobago. The winning goal came in the second minute when Boatswain’s close-range effort was blocked by the keeper and debutant Mark Rogers, who plays for New York Braveheart, followed-up to score. The 20-year-old, who was winning his seventh full cap, later had a goal ruled out for offside in the first half and hit the post after the break. Boatswain, who was on loan at AFC Fylde during the second half of the season, and his Montserrat teammates travel to Guyana for another World Cup qualifier next Wednesday. Excellent work down the left from Jernade Meade, but what a moment for Mark Rogers! https://t.co/WReSPy1j4P pic.twitter.com/7p46dGTRFq — Montserrat Football 🇲🇸 (@MontserratFooty) June 4, 2025

Photo: Matchday Images



