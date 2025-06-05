Burgess First of Three Town Players Set For International Action

Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 10:09 Cameron Burgess, Axel Tuanzebe and Ali Al-Hamadi - as well as departed loanee Julio Enciso - could all add to their senior caps today with the Australian international the first to get into action at lunchtime. Burgess and the Socceroos are taking on Japan in his hometown of Perth with a win all but guaranteeing a place at the 2026 World Cup finals (KO 12.10pm). Their cause has been assisted by the Japanese, who have already qualified, omitting a number of regulars from their squad. The 29-year-old, who has previously won 15 full caps, is delighted to be playing back in the city where he grew up for a second time having been in the side which thrashed Palestine 5-0 in June 2024. “I’m buzzing to be back in Perth. Before last year’s Socceroos game here, I think it had been around eight years since we were in town,” the central defender wrote on the Socceroos official website. “I'm pretty lucky to hopefully get two games in Perth in the space of a year for Australia. Last year was so good. It wasn’t just a great result but a brilliant occasion overall. “Until then, it had probably been 12 or 13 years since I played in Perth - I was about 16 and was in the NPL [National Premier Leagues]. So last year was my first game as a professional footballer in Perth, and now I’m really looking forward to potentially a second. “There are probably a few games that stand out in my career, but last year’s Socceroos game here is definitely up there. “It took me a while to get called up, but when I did, everything happened in such a short space of time. Making my debut against Mexico, then playing against England at Wembley were two big moments for me, for slightly different reasons.” Returning to last June’s Palestine game, he added: “It was also really cool to have my son walk out with me onto the pitch – he’s done that a few times for Ipswich as well. He loves doing it. It’s special for us both.

“They’re moments to cherish - not just moments that he'll remember, but ones that me and my family will too. They’re always filming him when he's on the TV, so it’s something cool for him to look back on in a few years’ time. “Once again, I'm excited to play in front of friends and family in my hometown. Given who we’re playing against and what’s riding on it, it should be even more special. A big game and one I can’t wait for. “I love everything about Perth - it fits my character perfectly. I really couldn't land in a better spot. I think just the way people are there, the weather, the beaches, the lifestyle and just everything about it, it’s all pretty perfect, in my opinion. It’s also where my family are, of course. “That’s what makes playing in Perth that little bit more special. My family don't get a chance to come and watch me live too often given I play so far away and they live over here. “Obviously, there’s no extra motivation required when you represent Australia, but we know how important the game against Japan is going to be and what it means for our campaign. So that only adds to the occasion. “Considering where we started the campaign, I’m grateful that we’re in a good position and it’s in our hands. We've progressed really well over the last number of camps. “We’re under no illusion about how difficult a finish it will be to our qualifying campaign, but it’s a challenge that we’re relishing. We know what it would mean for Australia to qualify for a sixth consecutive World Cup and we’re determined to finish strong. “That’s why our training camp was so important. We were able to get together as a group, get even more accustomed to our playing style and put in the hard yards to make sure we’re as prepared as we possibly can be. “It’s going to be a massive night and the fans definitely have a big part to play in filling Perth Stadium and creating an electric atmosphere. “And then it's up to us to put on a good show, and hopefully, together, we can get a good result. “We’re playing against a top, top team in Asia and we really need you all to get behind us and help us get a positive result. It’s as much your game as it is ours. “We're ready for the challenge, and hopefully together, we can put on a good show and get the job done. Hopefully there will be many more games in Perth to come after that.” The Australians subsequently travel to third-placed Saudi Arabia, who aren’t overly pleased with Japan’s squad selection, for a game on Tuesday. Tuanzebe’s DR Congo are in Orleans, France for friendlies against Mali this evening (KO 7pm) and Madagascar on Sunday. The 27-year-old defender, who like Burgess is out of contract this summer but with talks regarding new terms ongoing, has previously won three full caps. Al-Hamadi’s Iraq are in World Cup qualifier action against South Korea in Basra this evening (KO 7.15pm). The Iraqis, who are now managed by former Australia boss Graham Arnold, are currently third in their group with the South Koreans top. They subsequently travel to face Jordan on Tuesday. Al-Hamadi, 23, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Stoke City, has previously won 14 full caps, scoring three international goals. Ex-Blues loanee Enciso’s Paraguay are in World Cup qualifier action against Uruguay overnight (KO midnight). The Paraguayans, who face Brazil next Wednesday, are currently fifth in the table but level on points with both their two upcoming opponents with the Uruguayans third and Brazilians fourth. The top six qualify with the team seventh going into a play-off. Enciso has previously won 25 caps, scoring three goals.

