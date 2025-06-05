Head of Analysis Leaves Town

Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 10:35 Town’s head of analysis Jamie Osman has left the club after a year to set up an analysis consultancy. Osman, who began his time with the Blues in pre-season ahead of 2024/25, was previously with West Ham for 13 years, working his way up from the academy to head of performance analysis with the Hammers, having had a spell with Portsmouth’s youth set-up early in his career. “After 15 years+ in club football, it’s time for something new,” Osman wrote on LinkedIn. “It’s been an unbelievable experience working with top managers, players and backroom staff for such a long period of time, something I could have only dreamt of as a kid. “It’s especially fitting that my last match was Ipswich Town vs West Ham. The two clubs that gave me the opportunity to learn, manage and develop my career. I have so many memories and friendships that will last a lifetime and I truly wish both clubs every success, on and off the pitch. “For me now, it’s time for a new challenge. I’ve started The Football Analyst, a consultancy company providing individual analysis for players and agencies, analysis department reviews and solutions for clubs/ organisations, as well as recruitment support. “Big thanks once again to everyone I’ve worked and crossed paths with. There is no doubt I will miss the club environment but I’m extremely excited for this next chapter.” Osman is the second member of the backroom staff to leave the club this summer, first-team coach Lee Grant having moved on to take over as manager at League One Huddersfield.

Photo: LinkedIn



BeachBlue added 10:53 - Jun 5

So does that mean Some Aluko, will be promoted and take that role? Or is that just me being biased to one of my favourite ITFC people of recent years? -1

MaySixth added 11:26 - Jun 5

Arrives as soon as we get promoted.

Leaves as soon as we get relegated.

Club budget will be lower. 0

FarnboroBlue added 11:31 - Jun 5

Would be interesting to know how intellectual property works with this kind of role. Does the info he's built up on players over the last year stay with the club or can he take it with him? 0

