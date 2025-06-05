Head of Analysis Leaves Town
Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 10:35
Town’s head of analysis Jamie Osman has left the club after a year to set up an analysis consultancy.
Osman, who began his time with the Blues in pre-season ahead of 2024/25, was previously with West Ham for 13 years, working his way up from the academy to head of performance analysis with the Hammers, having had a spell with Portsmouth’s youth set-up early in his career.
“After 15 years+ in club football, it’s time for something new,” Osman wrote on LinkedIn. “It’s been an unbelievable experience working with top managers, players and backroom staff for such a long period of time, something I could have only dreamt of as a kid.
“It’s especially fitting that my last match was Ipswich Town vs West Ham. The two clubs that gave me the opportunity to learn, manage and develop my career. I have so many memories and friendships that will last a lifetime and I truly wish both clubs every success, on and off the pitch.
“For me now, it’s time for a new challenge. I’ve started The Football Analyst, a consultancy company providing individual analysis for players and agencies, analysis department reviews and solutions for clubs/ organisations, as well as recruitment support.
“Big thanks once again to everyone I’ve worked and crossed paths with. There is no doubt I will miss the club environment but I’m extremely excited for this next chapter.”
Osman is the second member of the backroom staff to leave the club this summer, first-team coach Lee Grant having moved on to take over as manager at League One Huddersfield.
Photo: LinkedIn
