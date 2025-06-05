Premier League Trio Linked With O'Shea

Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 13:48 Blues central defender Dara O’Shea is reported to be interesting his former club Burnley, Wolves and Leeds United. The 26-year-old was one of Town’s top performers during 2024/25, picking up a Player of the Year award at the End-of-Season Dinner and finishing third for the supporters’ gong. The Dubliner, who captained the Blues when Sam Morsy wasn’t in the XI, joined the club from the Clarets following their relegation for an initial £12 million plus potentially a further £3 million in add-ons. Now, according to the Irish Sun, Burnley, having returned to the Premier League, are considering a reunion, while Leeds, also returning to the top flight, and Wolves are also interested. O’Shea, who is currently with the Republic of Ireland squad, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2029.

Photo: Matchday Images



ParisBlue added 13:52 - Jun 5

Pretty sure Wolves were interested last summer but didn't have the finances to offer the deal. 2

bignics added 13:52 - Jun 5

One we need to keep and make him captain he was outstanding all season. 5

scooby added 14:00 - Jun 5

Guaranteed leaver. History tells you this -6

gkroon89 added 14:04 - Jun 5

Minimum of £20 million basic with add ons. Baring in mind what we were charged for some players.



Anything less, I think questions should be asked. -1

Town1Inter0 added 14:11 - Jun 5

£30m. He's one of our best players. When you pay £15m for a player you're taking a risk. So we'd need to recover the money lost from players who now currently aren't worth the money we paid for them. In any case there's no point in him joining Burnley or Leeds as they'll be back in the Championship at the end of next season. 1

WhoisJimmyJuan added 14:15 - Jun 5

I'll raise you £40m 1

Len_Brennan added 14:20 - Jun 5

He didn't want to come to us initially, as he (justifiably) saw us as likely relegation contenders, having just come up, especially given his previous spells with WBA & Burnley. For that reason, I don't think he'll be rushing to Leeds or Burnley, as he's likely to be back next season with us, as captain.

Wolves would be a different mattdr, although they made good defensive acquisitions in the January window, so wouldn't really be looking for a first choice centre half, I would have thought ? 1

The_Prof added 14:21 - Jun 5

It will be interesting to see if Burnley want Muric back as well? I honestly don't think he has any future at Ipswich with the way that KMcK insists on playing out from the back, so I'm expecting him to move on, though I suspect he might go elsewhere in Europe?

3

gkroon89 added 14:25 - Jun 5

Wolves are going to be in trouble without Cunha and Ait Nori (not sure how you spell) 0

RegencyBlue added 14:38 - Jun 5

If we do sell we need to make sure we get decent money for him, he’s been outstanding this season.



Having said that do we know if the dreaded release clause is in his contract and what it might be? I’ve not seen anything mentioned with regards to O’Shea but it has to be a possibility!



0

Cookieboy added 14:46 - Jun 5

It's no good if the hierarchy at ITFC keep saying we are in a good place to bounce straight back and then they start selling everyone who is any good!!!! -1

dirtydingusmagee added 14:46 - Jun 5

Another name thrown into the linked ,rumoured mill,gonna be a long summer 0

cornishnick added 14:49 - Jun 5

Would have thought he would like to play a part in a promotion campaign rather than another relegation one. 1

