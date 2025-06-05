Burgess's Australia All But Confirm World Cup Qualification

Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 14:16

Cameron Burgess’s Australia all but confirmed qualification for the 2026 World Cup after a 90th-minute Aziz Behich goal saw them to a 1-0 victory over Japan in Perth this afternoon.

Burgess, 29, played the full 90 minutes in his home town and won his 16th full cap on the left of a back three against a controversially understrength Samurai Blue side.

The win moves the Socceroos, second in the group behind the already qualified Japanese, six points ahead of third-placed Saudi Arabia, who face Bahrain this evening in their penultimate fixture, with a superior goal difference.

Australia’s final group game is, coincidentally, against the Saudis in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Burgess is currently out of contract at Town but with talks regarding a new deal ongoing.





Photo: AAP