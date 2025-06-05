Al-Hamadi Red-Carded For Iraq
Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 20:16
Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi was red-carded after 25 minutes of his return to the Iraq side in this evening’s World Cup qualifier against South Korea in Basra.
The 23-year-old, who was winning his 15th full cap, was dismissed after a VAR check for catching Cho Yu-min in the face with a high boot. The game ended 2-0 to the South Koreans, who confirmed their qualification for the 2026 finals.
Former AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe striker Al-Hamadi was making his first Iraq appearance since October last year.
Al-Hamadi, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Stoke City, will be suspended for Iraq’s second June World Cup qualifier Jordan on Tuesday.
Elsewhere, Axel Tuanzebe was absent from the DR Congo squad facing Mali in a friendly in Orleans this evening. The Congolese won 1-0.
Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]