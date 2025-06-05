Al-Hamadi Red-Carded For Iraq

Thursday, 5th Jun 2025 20:16 Town striker Ali Al-Hamadi was red-carded after 25 minutes of his return to the Iraq side in this evening’s World Cup qualifier against South Korea in Basra. The 23-year-old, who was winning his 15th full cap, was dismissed after a VAR check for catching Cho Yu-min in the face with a high boot. The game ended 2-0 to the South Koreans, who confirmed their qualification for the 2026 finals. Former AFC Wimbledon and Wycombe striker Al-Hamadi was making his first Iraq appearance since October last year. Al-Hamadi, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Stoke City, will be suspended for Iraq’s second June World Cup qualifier Jordan on Tuesday. Elsewhere, Axel Tuanzebe was absent from the DR Congo squad facing Mali in a friendly in Orleans this evening. The Congolese won 1-0. What are your thoughts?



Is this a red card?



pic.twitter.com/Z3Ofc6LCM6 — Iraq Football Podcast (@IraqFootballPod) June 5, 2025

Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani



RobITFC added 20:18 - Jun 5

Harsh! 0

dirtydingusmagee added 20:29 - Jun 5

He is young and raw, Hasn't really shown much imo yet but it's early days 0

BrandonsBlues added 20:38 - Jun 5

oh dear 0

Nutkins_Return added 21:05 - Jun 5

That's a dreadful call. Clearly accidental. I know you can say putting opponent at risk but there is no force there at all. 0

