Hutchinson in England U21s Squad

Friday, 6th Jun 2025 09:33 Town forward Omari Hutchinson has been named in the England U21s squad for the European Championship in Slovakia next month, but former Blues striker Liam Delap has been left out. Lee Carsley’s side will take on Czechia on Thursday 12th June, Slovenia on Sunday 15th June and Germany on Wednesday 18th June before the competition goes into its knockout phase. Hutchinson, 21, has previously won four England U21s caps, scoring two goals. There is no place in the squad for Delap with his new club Chelsea understood to have talked to the FA regarding withdrawing him from the competition in order to play for them at the Club World Cup in the US. Town forward Jaden Philogene would have been in the squad but for the knee injury he suffered with the Blues in April. England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



PackwoodBlue added 09:37 - Jun 6

Sad that the money bags show of the Club World Cup takes precedence over wearing your country's shirt in a major tournament.. 6

flykickingbybgunn added 09:45 - Jun 6

Good luck Omari. 1

Mariner1974 added 10:24 - Jun 6

Yeh a tournament that England Youngsters would have a great shot at winning, and Chelsea withdraw Delap right away. Bunch of.... 1

Edmundo added 10:40 - Jun 6

I hope Delap rinses them for all his worth next season, then moves on (and we get our sell-on). Really have never liked Chelsea.

Good luck to Omari and the U-21s though - always proud to see a Town player in a major tournament. 1

Marinersnose added 10:45 - Jun 6

Good luck Omari well deserved. Shame that Delap has joined a club like Chelsea. I know that ship has sailed but I really believe Delap or his agent have made a huge mistake. Dewsbury Hall is another example of a player who has fallen off the radar since moving to Chelsea 0

BangaloreBlues added 10:49 - Jun 6

Surely Delap should not play if he is over 21 years old.

He's 22.

What is the point in the Under 21s if players are over that age!

0

