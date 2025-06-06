Free Entry to Wardley-Huni Weigh-In

Friday, 6th Jun 2025 10:18

The weigh-in ahead of Fabio Wardley’s interim WBA World Heavyweight title fight against Justis Huni at Portman Road on Saturday takes place at Ipswich Town Hall today at lunchtime and is open to the public free of charge.

Hometown hero Wardley will be aiming to maintain his unbeaten record, 18 wins and one draw, against Australian Huni, who has won all 12 of his professional fights.

The weigh-in is at 1pm with doors opening at 12.30pm with fans invited along to get behind the Ipswich-born, Town-supporting 30-year-old.

Meanwhile, Dillian Whyte, 37, has been withdrawn from Saturday’s undercard with the former WBC interim heavyweight title holder now having a bigger fight lined up for August.

Town have posted a guide to Saturday’s event on their website.





Photo: ITFC