Five Could Win Caps

Friday, 6th Jun 2025 10:47 Five Town players are with international squads set for action later today. Nathan Broadhead is with Wales for their first World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein at the Cardiff City Stadium this evening (KO 7.45pm, BBC One Wales and BBC Three). Broadhead, 27, has previously won 14 full caps scoring two international goals for the Welsh, who travel to face Belgium in Brussels on Monday. Wes Burns misses out due to his ACL injury but former Blues striker Kieffer Moore is in the squad. Dara O’Shea and Jack Taylor are with the Republic of Ireland squad, who take on Senegal in a friendly at the Aviva Stadium (KO 7.45pm, Amazon Prime). O’Shea, 26, has previously won 33 caps and Taylor, also 26, has played for Ireland at senior level three times. Blues forward Sammie Szmodics, 29, who has previously won 10 caps, withdrew from the squad having felt some ankle soreness having made his return to action as a late sub against West Ham on the final day. Ireland travel to take on Luxembourg in another friendly on Tuesday. George Hirst and Cieran Slicker are with the Scotland squad which faces Iceland in a friendly at Hampden Park (KO 7.45pm, BBC One Scotland/BBC iPlayer). Hirst, 26, switched international allegiance from England, with whom he played at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels, in March when he won his first two senior caps as a substitute, while Slicker, 22, is yet to make his international debut having been named in the previous two squads. The Scots travel to take on Liechtenstein in another friendly in Vaduz on Monday. Meanwhile, former loanee Julio Enciso, 21, netted an 81st minute penalty as Paraguay beat Uruguay 2-0 in Asunción overnight to move his side a step closer to the World Cup finals. The Paraguayans are currently third in the group with the top six qualifying automatically and the seventh-placed team going into a play-off.

Photo: Cody Froggatt/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments