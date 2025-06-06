Town Announce Austrian Friendly

Friday, 6th Jun 2025 13:16

Town have confirmed a friendly against Austrian side Blau-Weiß Linz at their Hofmann Personal Stadion on Saturday 19th July (KO 5pm UK time) at the end of their pre-season training camp.

The Blues are set to travel to Windischgarsten in Austria during the preceding week from the Monday until the Friday.

Lower division side SV Windischgarsten have a sports complex with three high level pitches.

As in previous years the club has previously sent groundstaff out to the venue to make sure everything is in order ahead of the trip.

Town have travelled to Austria in pre-season for the past two summers, Kieran McKenna having also taken Spurs and Manchester United academy sides there.

Blau-Weiß Linz, who play in the Austrian Bundesliga, the top tier, finishing sixth in 2024/25, initially listed the game on their website 10 days ago before it had been confirmed but the fixture, which will be screened live by TownTV, has now been officially rubber-stamped.

Town, who won’t have the time to host a Portman Road friendly this year with the annual work on the pitch being carried out either side of the Ed Sheeran concerts, say there will be another overseas friendly as part of their 2025/26 preparations.





Photo: Action Images