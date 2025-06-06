Al-Hamadi: Red Card Extremely Painful

Friday, 6th Jun 2025 16:06 Blues striker Ali Al-Hamadi has issued an apology for his red card while playing for Iraq in last night’s 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Basra, a dismissal the 23-year-old admits was “extremely painful”. Al-Hamadi was given his marching orders in the 25th minute following a VAR review after catching Cho Yu-min with an inadvertent high boot having initially been shown a yellow card. “What happened was extremely painful,” Al-Hamadi wrote on social media. “Words are not enough to describe how I have been feeling since yesterday until now. I apologise to everyone without exception, especially the loyal Iraqi audience. “At the same time, I can tell you with confidence. We will make up for it in the two play-off matches and together we will celebrate qualifying for the World Cup next October.” Iraq, for whom Al-Hamadi was making his 15th appearance and first since October last year, can no longer qualify automatically from the group, the South Koreans and Jordan, who will be at the finals for the first time, having finished first and second respectively. They are confirmed in the fourth round of qualifying, however, when they will play in one of two groups of three for a place in the finals. What are your thoughts?



Is this a red card?



pic.twitter.com/Z3Ofc6LCM6 — Iraq Football Podcast (@IraqFootballPod) June 5, 2025 ما حدث كان مؤلمًا للغاية، الحروف لا تكفي لوصف ما أشعر به منذ البارحة ولغاية الآن، اعتذر من الجميع دون استثناء، وبخاصة الجمهور العراقي الوفي.



وفي الوقت نفسه أقولها لكم بكلِّ ثقة: سنعوّضها في مباراتي الملحق، وسنحتفل معًا بالتأهل للمونديال في شهر أكتوبر المقبل. pic.twitter.com/IkuzJQttLK — Ali Al-Hamadi (@alikalhamadi) June 6, 2025

Photo: REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani



Suffolkboy added 16:51 - Jun 6

Looks like rather bad luck from an unintentional offence ,as opposed to a calculated movement intended to cause harm or injury !

Officialdom seems to be determined to ‘have irs way’ and how on earth can they deem it an error missed by the official ( Whilst simply disagreeing with his decision on punishment ??)

VAR is losing its true relevance and operational effectiveness . -1

