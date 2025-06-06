Tuanzebe Out of DR Congo Squad

Friday, 6th Jun 2025 20:20 Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe has left DR Congo’s training camp in Orleans, France due to injury. The 27-year-old, who has previously won three caps, missed last night’s 1-0 friendly victory over Mali having not been named among the subs. Now, the DR Congo FA has announced the former Manchester United man’s departure due to injury ahead of Sunday’s friendly against Madagascar. Tuanzebe, who remains in talks with the Blues regarding a new contract, had a spell out with a hamstring issue in March before returning but was rested in a couple of games in the latter stages of the campaign with boss Kieran McKenna having said the problem was being managed following a busy spell of fixtures.

Gforce added 20:25 - Jun 6

Hopefully he can now focus on signing that new contract. 0

