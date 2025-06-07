Pitts Set For Second Malta U21s Cap

Saturday, 7th Jun 2025 09:49

Town youngster Josh Pitts looks set to win his second Malta U21s cap when his side takes on San Marino in the second of two away friendlies this evening (KO 5pm).

The 18-year-old won his first in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory against the same opposition, playing the full 90 minutes, having spent the previous two weeks training with the first team squad.

Forward Pitts joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal's U21s.





Photo: TWTD