Pitts Wins Second Malta U21s Cap

Saturday, 7th Jun 2025 22:27

Town youngster Josh Pitts won his second Malta U21s cap in this evening’s 2-1 friendly win away in San Marino (KO 5pm).

The 18-year-old started, as he did in Wednesday’s 1-0 victory over the same opposition, having spent the previous two weeks training with the first team squad.

Nicholas Agius of Birkirkara and Fareham Town’s Alfie Bridgman scored the goals as the Maltese came from behind to win, claiming the victory in the 91st minute.

Forward Pitts, who had previously been capped by Malta at U18s level, joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal’s U21s.





Photo: TWTD