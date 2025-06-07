Wardley Wins!
Saturday, 7th Jun 2025 23:20
Fabio Wardley won his Portman Road fight in sensational style, knocking out Justis Huni with a huge right hand in the 10th round to claim the WBA interim Heavyweight title with the Australian looking on course for victory.
Huni, a replacement for initial opponent Jarrell Miller, who pulled out with a shoulder injury less than six weeks ahead of the contest, proved a classy opponent and was well ahead on points according to most observers with Wardley bleeding from the mouth, looking tired and with the Portman Road crowd quietened.
But, out of the blue, Wardley unleashed a 10th-round right hand which felled the 26-year-old from Brisbane and the fight was over.
Wardley, 30, was watched by Town boss Kieran McKenna and chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, who he sits alongside at home games, on a wet night at Portman Road with a big crowd of 20,000-plus still turning out to see the Chantry-based fighter stretch his unbeaten record to 20, 19 wins and a draw with Frazer Clarke.
“Before we say anything, I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone in this building tonight,” Wardley told DAZN afterwards.
“I've been on this weird and wonderful journey in boxing and I wouldn't be here without you. This isn't just for me, it's for all of you.
“I don't profess to being any [Oleksandr] Usyk or Justis Huni who has all the skills, but I know how to win fights and that's one thing I knew I had to do tonight.
“Justis Huni is a great operator. We’d drilled everything over and over again. I should’ve performed better in some of those rounds.
“He's a great boxer, some great skills and he showed me everything he had tonight. I didn’t expect to bank rounds like that with Justis. I hurt him a bit in the first round and maybe I had too much confidence early on.”
Huni, suffering his first professional defeat in his 13th fight, added: “That's my curse. I even said before this fight it only takes one second to switch off, it happened tonight.
“I'm grateful to Fabio and his team and to Ipswich to be able to perform in front of you. Get behind him, he's going to do great things.
“He's just an awesome fighter. He never gave up and he got the win, he deserves it. Thank you Ipswich for the opportunity to perform here, I'm grateful.”
Wardley’s promoter Frank Warren said: “Eat your heart out Deontay Wilder, that was a Deontay Wilder moment. He's got a big heart, he's a powerful man and again, he stopped another one.
“I’ve got to take my hat off to Justis Huni, they both boxed very well. Ipswich, you did him proud and he did Ipswich proud too.
“After that fight, it will settle the heavyweight division now to know who will be the mandatories. He is there. He’s going to take a bit of time out now. Let the dust settle. He’s in the position and he’s done that through sheer grit, sheer heart.
“This is such a fabulous place to put a fight on. I’m sorry about the rain, but everyone stayed and both men put on a great fight.”
Wardley may now be in line to face the victor of next month’s unification fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.
Meanwhile, on the undercard, Ipswich’s Jack Williams won a unanimous points victory in his Super-Bantamweight fight with Argentine Fernando Joaquin Valdez.
Gideon Onyenani, who is with the 23 Parachute Engineer Regiment at Rock Barracks near Woodbridge, drew his Lightweight contest with Sam Gilley.
Colchester’s Lewis Richardson, a bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics and who sold pies at Portman Road as a student, beat Dmitri Protkunas on his professional Super-Welterweight debut.
Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]