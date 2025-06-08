Brentford Linked With McKenna Move Should Frank Depart For Spurs
Sunday, 8th Jun 2025 13:53
Town boss Kieran McKenna would be targeted by Brentford should Thomas Frank depart for Tottenham Hotspur, according to various reports.
Dane Frank is the favourite to replace Ange Postecoglou with the North Londoners, the Australian having parted ways with the club he led to the Europa League on Friday.
Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva of Fulham have also been linked but with Frank’s representatives understood to have opened talks with Spurs. There is believed to be a £10 million release clause in Frank’s Brentford contract.
The Bees in turn are widely reported to be eyeing Town manager McKenna as Frank’s potential replacement, despite the Blues’ relegation back to the Championship after one season.
McKenna, who was at last night’s Fabio Wardley fight at Portman Road alongside chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, signed a new Town deal last summer, which runs to the summer of 2028, following talks with Brighton, who he came very close to joining, Chelsea and Manchester United.
The Northern Irishman committed his future to the Blues on a couple of occasions towards the end of the season, but could well be tempted by a swift return to the Premier League, having also been near to taking over at Crystal Palace during Town’s Championship promotion campaign, were a club to make an approach.
Brentford’s head of coaching, Justin Cochrane, who has also been tipped to take over from Frank should he depart, is a close friend of McKenna’s from their time working at Spurs and at Old Trafford.
Having had a nervy summer while McKenna assessed his options last year, Town fans could well have another edgy spell this close season if Frank does move on to Spurs and the Bees look towards the Blues boss.
The 39-year-old took over at Portman Road in December 2021 and led Town to back-to-back promotions from League One and then the Championship before relegation from the Premier League in 2024/25.
Photo: Action Images via Reuters
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]