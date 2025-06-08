Brentford Linked With McKenna Move Should Frank Depart For Spurs

Sunday, 8th Jun 2025 13:53

Town boss Kieran McKenna would be targeted by Brentford should Thomas Frank depart for Tottenham Hotspur, according to various reports.

Dane Frank is the favourite to replace Ange Postecoglou with the North Londoners, the Australian having parted ways with the club he led to the Europa League on Friday.

Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola, Crystal Palace’s Oliver Glasner and Marco Silva of Fulham have also been linked but with Frank’s representatives understood to have opened talks with Spurs. There is believed to be a £10 million release clause in Frank’s Brentford contract.

The Bees in turn are widely reported to be eyeing Town manager McKenna as Frank’s potential replacement, despite the Blues’ relegation back to the Championship after one season.

McKenna, who was at last night’s Fabio Wardley fight at Portman Road alongside chairman and CEO Mark Ashton, signed a new Town deal last summer, which runs to the summer of 2028, following talks with Brighton, who he came very close to joining, Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Northern Irishman committed his future to the Blues on a couple of occasions towards the end of the season, but could well be tempted by a swift return to the Premier League, having also been near to taking over at Crystal Palace during Town’s Championship promotion campaign, were a club to make an approach.

Brentford’s head of coaching, Justin Cochrane, who has also been tipped to take over from Frank should he depart, is a close friend of McKenna’s from their time working at Spurs and at Old Trafford.

Having had a nervy summer while McKenna assessed his options last year, Town fans could well have another edgy spell this close season if Frank does move on to Spurs and the Bees look towards the Blues boss.

The 39-year-old took over at Portman Road in December 2021 and led Town to back-to-back promotions from League One and then the Championship before relegation from the Premier League in 2024/25.





Photo: Action Images via Reuters

boroughblue added 13:59 - Jun 8

Here we go again then lads!



Hopefully he’ll want to stay, but it’s understandable if he wants another crack at the prem straight away. The next move (should he make it) will be crucial for KMC’s career.



Fingers crossed he stays! 1

Edmundo added 14:00 - Jun 8

It's a privilege that we have KM here, and shows that he's still a great manager despite last season. If we keep him we have a brilliant chance of getting back, uf not I trust the owners and MA to come up with another gem. 1

Sir_Bob added 14:01 - Jun 8

If I owned Brentford, I'd want McKenna.

But as I don't own Brentford, I hope their owner looks elsewhere. 0

Gforce added 14:03 - Jun 8

Well Brentford can do one.If as predicted they lose their best 3 players this summer, they might well struggle next season. Keiran is better off staying here,we are a bigger club than them anyway. -1

Juggsy added 14:11 - Jun 8

If it’s going to happen it’s better done now than close to next season. 0