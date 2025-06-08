Huni Camp to Lodge Appeal After Wardley Defeat

Sunday, 8th Jun 2025 14:21 Justis Huni’s manager Mick Francis says his team are to launch an official appeal to the WBA regarding the manner in which referee John Latham ended last night’s fight with Fabio Wardley at Portman Road. Huni, 26, had been winning the WBA interim Heavyweight title fight until Ipswich-born Wardley, 30, floored him with a stunning right hand in the 10th round. Latham ended the fight with Huni still struggling to get to his feet as the count - started by the timekeeper outside the ring before being picked up by the referee after he has made sure the other boxer is in a neutral corner - reached 10. While there seemed to be no protests in the immediate aftermath, Francis says an appeal is now planned. “I’m lodging a protest with the WBA,” he told Fox Sports Australia “We haven’t heard the end of this. The RINGSIDE ANGLE of the KNOCKOUT!! @FabioWardley 📲🤯#WardleyHuni pic.twitter.com/RPsKB4q50m — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 7, 2025 “I’ve already spoken to Eddie Hearn [of Matchroom Boxing] and Spencer [Brown, GoldStar Promotions] and they agreed. “It’s a f***ing world title, not some fight in the park. And they didn’t give Justis Huni the correct opportunity. “Justis wasn’t wobbly when he got to his feet. Yes, he got hit with a good shot and if he’d had enough, fair enough, but Justis was putting on a boxing clinic. They were looking for any opportunity to give this fight to Wardley.” Francis also revealed that Huni, who replaced original opponent Jarrell Miller, who had pulled out due to a shoulder injury, five weeks before the fight, had been suffering with a left biceps injury picked up 10 days before the fight. An injury which meant he only started punching again less than 24 hours before the fight.

Photo: Reuters/Andrew Couldridge



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



EuanTown added 15:52 - Jun 8

No surprise really 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments