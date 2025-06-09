U21s to Play Friendly at Bury Town

Monday, 9th Jun 2025 10:55

Town’s U21s will play a friendly against Cole Skuse’s Bury Town at Ram Meadow on Tuesday 29th July.

A young Blues side faces the West Suffolk club’s first team annually in pre-season for the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy, named in honour of Martin Swallow, who died after a long battle with a brain tumour in October 2022, for his outstanding contribution to the two teams, having been chairman of the Town Supporters Club and PA man, steward and involved in hospitality at Bury, where he also drove the team bus.

In last year’s fourth staging, Town won 1-0 via a goal from Osman Foyo, who joined AFC Wimbledon in January, the third time the Blues have claimed the trophy.

Last month, Bury won promotion to the Southern League Premier Central in dramatic style via a last-gasp strike from former Town midfielder Ed Upson in their play-off final against Brightlingsea Regent.

U21s friendlies at Brightlingsea Regent, Lowestoft, Leiston and Long Melford have previously been announced.





Photo: TWTD