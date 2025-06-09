Fans of Town's Women's Team Asked to Complete Survey For Yearbook

Monday, 9th Jun 2025 12:07

Writer-publisher David Moloney is working on a women’s football fan yearbook and is after input from supporters of Ipswich Town Women.

“The fanbook is designed to introduce new supporters to their local club, give a bit of background on the matchday experience, fan culture and history,” he says.

“I want to give a really positive write-up to every team featured and be as representative as possible of existing supporters' views and perspectives.”

Moloney is asking fans of the women’s team, who carried off the FAWNL Southern Premier Division title to win promotion to the second tier for the first time in 2024/25, to complete a short online questionnaire, which can be found here.

Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images