Eight Youngsters Offered Terms

Monday, 9th Jun 2025 16:07 Town have offered professional terms to eight youngsters including Rio Morgan (pictured), Nico Valentine, Gerrard Buabo and Leon Ayinde, while 18 of their U21s and U18s teammates have been released. The Premier League has released full retained lists for its 2024/25 clubs, revealing which youngsters will still be at Town next season and who will be looking for new clubs, the Blues having published a more senior list last month. From the U21s, Edwin Agbaje, Charlie Binns, Matty Roberts, Jesse Ayoola, Harry Barbrook, who has already joined recent loan side Chelmsford City, Henry Curtis, Ayyuba Jambang, Daniel O’Connor, Emmanuel Okunowo, Oli Davis and Chuks Uzor-Greey are all set to move on this summer, along with U18s Alan Fleischer, who recently rejoined his former loan club Heybridge Swifts, George Chenery, Callum Frith, Revin Domi, George Iorpenda, who recently spent time on trial at Huddersfield, Noah Rastrick and Luke Towler. Contracts have been offered to Irish forward Ayinde, who enjoyed an impressive spell on loan in the National League with Rochdale, Valentine, who had loan spells at Needham Market and Chelmsford during 2024/25, and Gerrard Buabo, who returned from injury in the latter stages of the season having made a handful of senior appearances in 2022/23 and 2023/24. Morgan, who won his first Northern Ireland U21s caps in March, scoring on his debut, is another of John McGreal’s squad to have been offered new terms. Scholars to have been offered professional deals are Afi Adebayo, Fraser Heard, Josh Lewis and Jamie Mauge, who caught the eye on loan at Bury Town. Full retained list



Photo: REUTERS/Michaela Stache



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments