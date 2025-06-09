Keeper Gray Adds to New Zealand U20s Caps

Monday, 9th Jun 2025 18:15 Young Blues keeper Henry Gray added to his New Zealand U20 caps in a 2-1 friendly defeat in Chile on Saturday. The game was the second of two friendlies between the sides in Santiago last week with Gray starting the final match. The 20-year-old, who was born in Mönchengladbach, spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan at Braintree Town, winning the National League side’s Young Player of the Season award, having trained with the Blues’ first-team squad earlier in the campaign and signed a new contract at Portman Road. Gray joined Town in the summer of 2023 from New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori following a trial at the end of the previous campaign. He was previously with A-League club Wellington Phoenix’s reserves. He has trained with the New Zealand senior squad and was an alternate for the Kiwi squad which took part in the Paris Olympics last summer without being called into the party. Meanwhile, Gray's Town U21s teammate, centre-half Jacob Mazionis, has been at a Lithuania U21s training camp and played in a 1-0 victory over Estonian club side DFK Dainava on Saturday. Mazionis has previously won caps at U16 and U17 levels. A few choice Henry Gray moments for the NZ U20s vs Chile 🤙 #FlyingKiwis pic.twitter.com/9OWdoEKDEN — The Niche Cache (@thenichecache) June 7, 2025

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments