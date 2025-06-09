Hirst Nets First International Goal in Scotland Victory

Monday, 9th Jun 2025 18:53 Town striker George Hirst bagged his first international goal as Scotland beat Liechtenstein 4-0 in a friendly in Vaduz this evening. The striker turned the ball home at the far post from a right-wing cross three minutes after half-time with the Scots already two goals in front, Torino’s Che Adams, who had scored the first two, completing a hat-trick in the dying seconds. Hirst, who was winning his fourth full cap having switched international allegiance from England in March, was replaced in the 68th minute. “A great feeling,” he told BBC Scotland afterwards. “One that’s always nice to get out the way early, I think. Get that off your back. “To get that first goal is massive for me, but it was a great team performance today. I think we were professional, they tried to make it difficult for us, but to come off with the four games was a job well done.” GOAL! Liechtenstein 0-3 Scotland



George Hirst nets his first Scotland goal! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👏#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/1bqPg0re9k — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) June 9, 2025 The result was in stark contrast to the 3-1 defeat to Iceland at Hampden Park on Friday. “It was very disappointing, we all know that,” the 26-year-old added. “I think we had to look at ourselves first and foremost, but one thing with football is that you’ve always got another opportunity and today we had that opportunity to go and put a few things right. “They were going to make it difficult for us, dry pitch, there are millions of excuses that you could throw out there, but I think we went out there, were professional, showed the right mentality to go and win the game, and that’s what we did.” Hirst played alongside Adams in a front two and was asked whether that would be something he’d like to do in the future. “You’ll have to ask the gaffer that, but it certainly makes my running a little bit easier, sharing the workload with Che,” he smiled. “Even though it was the first time we’ve played together, I think we had a pretty good understanding with each other. “If that’s something that’s going to happen more going forward, then I’ll certainly not be one to complain.” Blues teammate Cieran Slicker was left on the bench throughout having endured a difficult debut in the defeat to Iceland.

Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA



Rozeeboy74 added 19:06 - Jun 9

Good lad. I did have you down for 2+ shots on target though :-) 0

Broadbent23 added 19:06 - Jun 9

Congratulations to Geoff on his first International goal. 0

itfchorry added 19:11 - Jun 9

If we can keep him fit - He will be a very

important player for us next season - 2

runningout added 19:11 - Jun 9

think you mean George 0

