Burgess's Australia Set to Confirm World Cup Qualification

Tuesday, 10th Jun 2025 10:26 Cameron Burgess’s Australia should formally confirm their qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals when they take on Saudi Arabia in their final qualification group game in Jeddah this evening, while Dara O’Shea and Jack Taylor will be in friendly action with the Republic of Ireland. The Socceroos all but cemented their place with their dramatic last-gasp 1-0 victory over Japan last Thursday, a result which means the Saudis - who have scored only six times in their previous nine qualifiers - would have to win by a margin of five goals this evening to climb above them into the second automatic qualification spot behind the Japanese, who have won the group. Burgess, who remains in talks with the Blues regarding new terms with his current deal up this summer, is a regular starter for Tony Popovic’s side and looks set to win his 17th full cap. Ireland are in friendly action in Luxembourg this evening with O’Shea, who earlier in the week spoke about his Town future, and Taylor winning their 35th and fifth caps respectively if they’re involved with both, like Burgess, still to bag an international goal (KO 7.45pm, Amazon Prime Video). Ali Al-Hamadi misses Iraq’s World Cup qualifier against Jordan in Amman this evening following his red card in the 2-0 defeat to South Korea in Jordan last Thursday. The striker will be suspended for at least two World Cup qualifiers, a ban which could be extended further depending on the referee’s report. Tonight’s final group game has little riding on it with Jordan already through to the finals and the Iraqis confirmed in the next phase of qualifying. Elsewhere, Nathan Broadhead was an unused sub as Wales put in a spirited performance to come from 3-0 down away in a World Cup qualifier in Belgium to level at 3-3 before Kevin De Bruyne won it late on for the home side. Broadhead was left on the bench for both June World Cup qualifiers.

Photo: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright



