Former Blues Striker Knights Named Stourbridge Boss

Tuesday, 10th Jun 2025 10:44 Former Blues striker Darryl Knights has been named the manager of Southern League Premier Division Central Stourbridge. Ipswich-born Knights, 37, came through the academy ranks at Playford Road and was a member of the U18s team which won the FA Youth Cup in 2005. Capped by England at U16 and U17 levels, he made one senior sub appearance for the Blues, at Sunderland in November 2004, before spending the rest of his career in the lower divisions and in non-league. Four years of those years were with Stourbridge where he was interim-manager during 2023/24 before moving on last summer to Stourport Swifts. He then joined Bromsgrove Sporting as assistant manager in November while also working with Stourbridge’s U18s. One-time Town loanee Tyrone Barnett has been named Knights’s assistant with the Glassboys. “Stourbridge is my club and I’ve been lucky enough to be part of it for a number of years meaning I know it inside out. For me, it’s a privilege to be given the opportunity to manage this fantastic club,” Knights said. “I want to be the man to bring the good times back and put smiles back on the fans' faces, along with my management team who all share the same passion and ambition as me for the club. I’m excited and can’t wait to get started.” Barnett added: “I want to thank [the club] for trusting me with the role of player/assistant manager. I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited to contribute to the team in every way by using my extensive knowledge and experience in the game. I hope to bring the club success and I’m looking forward to seeing us grow together.”

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluebullet29l added 11:24 - Jun 10

Slow news day obviously 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments