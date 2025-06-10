Mauge Signs Pro Deal
Tuesday, 10th Jun 2025 19:04
Blues youngster Jamie Mauge has signed the professional deal offered to him at the end of the season.
As reported yesterday, forward Mauge was one of eight young players to have been offered terms by Town with 18 of their teammates released.
The 18-year-old, whose father is former Plymouth and Trinidad & Tobago international midfielder Ronnie, has revealed on Instagram that he has now signed his first pro contract, a two-year deal.
Mauge, a regular in John McGreal’s U21s during 2024/25, also spent a spell on loan at Bury Town having joined the Blues from Needham’s academy in September 2021.
Photo: Matchday Images
