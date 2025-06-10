Blues Duo Win Caps as Ireland Draw
Tuesday, 10th Jun 2025 21:45
Dara O’Shea started and Jack Taylor came on as a sub as the Republic of Ireland were held to a disappointing 0-0 friendly draw away against Luxembourg.
O’Shea, who was winning his 35th cap, played the full 90 minutes, while Taylor, picking up his fifth, came on on 56 and hit the bar late on, the ball bouncing down onto the line.
“It came to me at the edge of the box and I'd like to say that is my trademark in how I play so my eyes lit up,” the midfielder told RTE afterwards.
“I have struck it really well, nearly too well and if I slice it a little bit it probably goes in. I'm devastated it didn't go in but I'm pretty sure my time will come and I'll score next time.”
Reflecting on the game overall, he added: “We weren't at the level that we have set our standards at tonight but we have got to stick with the positives. We kept a clean sheet away from home against a side that has dangerous players.”
Elsewhere, former Town loanee Trevoh Chalobah won his full first England cap as the Three Lions were beaten 3-1 by Senegal at the City Ground.
Overnight, Blues U21s striker Ash Boatswain’s Montserrat are in World Cup qualifying action, facing Guyana in Leonora (KO 1am). The frontman will be hoping to win his eighth full cap.
Ex-loanee Julio Enciso’s Paraguay also play a qualifier, against Brazil in São Paulo (KO 1.45pm).
Photo: Gareth Evans/News Images/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
