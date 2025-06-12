Hutchinson's England U21s' Euros Campaign Starts Against Czechs

Thursday, 12th Jun 2025 10:02 Town forward Omari Hutchinson and his England U21s teammates get their European Championship campaign under way when they face Czechia in DunajskÃ¡ Streda, Slovakia this evening (KO 8pm, Channel 4). Hutchinson, 21, looks set to start and win his fifth U21s cap and will be looking to add to his two goals for Lee Carsleyâ€™s side. The England youngsters subsequently take on Slovenia on Sunday and Germany next Wednesday before the competition goes into its knockout phase. Former Blues striker Liam Delap is not in the squad with his new club Chelsea understood to have come to an agreement with the FA which saw him from the competition in favour of the Club World Cup in the US. Town forward Jaden Philogene would have been in the squad but for the knee injury he suffered with the Blues in April. England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



