Valencia Linked With Burgess
Thursday, 12th Jun 2025 10:29
La Liga Valencia are showing interest in Town centre-half Cameron Burgess, according to Spanish reports.
Burgess, 29, is out of contract at the end of the month and ElDesmarque is reporting that Valencia view him as a potential signing should current players Christian Mosquera, who is in talks regarding a new deal, Eray Comert or Cenk Ozkacar move on.
British-born CEO Ron Gourlay, who was previously in the same position at Chelsea, West Brom and Reading, is reported to have held talks with Burgess’s representatives last week, telling them not to make any decisions until the situation at the Mestalla is resolved.
Valencia, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, have another ex-West Brom man, Carlos Corberan, in their managerial hotseat.
Los Ches aren’t the first Spanish side to have been linked with Burgess with Girona, who finished 16th in 2024/25 having reached the Champions League the previous season, reported to have offered him a contract in April. Rangers, in the Australia international’s native Scotland, have also been credited with an interest.
Speaking at the end of the season, manager Kieran McKenna said discussions regarding new Town terms with Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe, who is also out of contract this summer, were continuing: “Those talks are ongoing, as they have been for a while, and we'll see what the resolution is.”
Burgess’s Socceroos confirmed qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals by beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Jeddah on Tuesday.
