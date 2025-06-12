Valencia Linked With Burgess

Thursday, 12th Jun 2025 10:29

La Liga Valencia are showing interest in Town centre-half Cameron Burgess, according to Spanish reports.

Burgess, 29, is out of contract at the end of the month and ElDesmarque is reporting that Valencia view him as a potential signing should current players Christian Mosquera, who is in talks regarding a new deal, Eray Comert or Cenk Ozkacar move on.

British-born CEO Ron Gourlay, who was previously in the same position at Chelsea, West Brom and Reading, is reported to have held talks with Burgess’s representatives last week, telling them not to make any decisions until the situation at the Mestalla is resolved.

Valencia, who finished 12th in La Liga last season, have another ex-West Brom man, Carlos Corberan, in their managerial hotseat.

Los Ches aren’t the first Spanish side to have been linked with Burgess with Girona, who finished 16th in 2024/25 having reached the Champions League the previous season, reported to have offered him a contract in April. Rangers, in the Australia international’s native Scotland, have also been credited with an interest.

Speaking at the end of the season, manager Kieran McKenna said discussions regarding new Town terms with Burgess and Axel Tuanzebe, who is also out of contract this summer, were continuing: “Those talks are ongoing, as they have been for a while, and we'll see what the resolution is.”

Burgess’s Socceroos confirmed qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals by beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Jeddah on Tuesday.





Fat_Boy_Tim added 10:39 - Jun 12

Can you imagine reading that when we brought him in! 4

WalkRules added 10:57 - Jun 12

@Fat_Boy_Tim. Great comment - I'm sure a few will be annoyed if he looks (or even goes) elsewhere but given the journey he has been on we should wish him all the best. And feel a little sad, 2

Portman_Pie added 11:07 - Jun 12

I for one think it's a real shame if we lose him. I think he looked a better option over Greaves the season gone, and 'did exactly as it said on the tin' when he was called on.



I guess you can't blame some of the squad considering their options - having got the back to back promotions - then being replaced in the Prem. Burgess, Broadhead and potentially Chaplin were all superseded having been regulars - so no one could blame them for considering their options given the chance - especially Burgess being the one out of contract.



I doubt he'll be first choice considering Greaves cost £15M - so it would be a 'no brainer' that he's off if I were in his shoes. 1

Gforce added 11:07 - Jun 12

It's almost certain he's on his way out and at this stage of his career, I'd wish him all the best.

We just need to cast our recruitment net a bit further, I'm sure there must be plenty of able replacements in Europe or even further afield. 0

cooper4england added 11:22 - Jun 12

Hmmmm living in Ipswich or Valencia...... Best of luck Cam! 0