McKenna Some Bookies' Favourite For Brentford Job

Thursday, 12th Jun 2025 22:55 Town boss Kieran McKenna is some bookiesâ€™ early favourite for the vacant Brentford job following confirmation that Thomas Frank has taken charge at Tottenham Hotspur, but with little real clarity on who the Beesâ€™ next head coach might be. McKennaâ€™s close friend Justin Cochrane, who was head of coaching/assistant first-team coach at the Gtech Community Stadium, had been odds-on to replace Frank but instead has joined the Dane at Spurs as his assistant. That has seen McKenna replace him as the favourite with some bookmakers, ranked at 5-4 on by BetVictor and 20-17 on by Paddy Power at time of writing. However, former Blues loanee Keith Andrews, currently Brentfordâ€™s set-piece coach, is the 11-10 on favourite with Bet365 and there appears little solid information on who might emerge as the leading contenders. Burnley boss Scott Parker, who saw the Clarets back into the Premier League in 2024/25, is reported to be one of three on a shortlist by some sources, but it appears the Beesâ€™ search for a new head coach is in its very early stages at present. Blues manager McKenna committed his future to the Blues on a couple of occasions towards the end of the season and as it stands there seems little beyond speculation linking him with a move away from Portman Road this summer.

Gforce added 23:08 - Jun 12

Don't see it myself, I just can't see Brentford matching or bettering Mckennas current salary.

Hopefully they will keep it in house and offer it to Keith Andrews. 0

