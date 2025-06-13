Hutchinson Focused on Euros

Friday, 13th Jun 2025 10:10 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson insists his focus is on winning the European Championship with England’s U21s rather than his future at club level. The 21-year-old was one of the Young Lions’ star performers as they beat Czechia 3-1 in their opening fixture in Slovakia last night. Hutchinson has been linked with a move away from Portman Road this summer with Aston Villa, West Ham and Leeds all credited with an interest, although not via overly reliable sources. The contract he signed after joining the Blues for a club record £20 million from Chelsea last summer includes a £35 million relegation release clause. But Hutchinson says, having taken his caps tally to five last night, that his mind is currently on the Euros and the England U21s rather than on a quick return to the Premier League by moving clubs. “I'm focused on this tournament,” he said. “I just want to win games and I want to win the tournament. I think it's a big tournament for us and this is my main focus.” He added: ”I think we played really well. The manager wanted us to have a good start because we knew they would come out strong. We got the job done. “You've got to adapt quickly. It’s a new squad, we hadn't really played together.” Hutchinson played on the left against the Czechs, rather than the right or centre as he does at Town, and manager Lee Carsley says he likes flexibility from his players. “I try not to be too restrictive in the positions that players play,” he explained. “It’s more about the attributes and areas of the pitch we can get them into. “I’ve seen Omari so many times at Ipswich get in that pocket, turn and drive with the ball. If he can do that more often for us and be even more selfish when he’s driving, he’ll never get any complaints from me. The more players we’ve got that can play for England, the better chances we’ve got. “There’s definitely a tendency, and I’ve done it in the past, to over-coach because of the [short] amount of time you get with the players. If you give someone too much information, they forget it. So it’s just two or three points per player on the areas of the pitch we can cause the opposition a problem.” Quizzed on whether he agrees with Carsley’s suggestion he should be more selfish, Hutchinson said: “I guess so. When I look back at the video, I’ll see what I can work on. “I’m just trying to improve and impact the game more. If he’s telling me to dribble more, then I’ll try to dribble more.” The England youngsters next take on Slovenia on Sunday and Germany next Wednesday before the competition goes into its knockout phase. Former Blues striker Liam Delap is not in the squad with his new club Chelsea understood to have come to an agreement with the FA which saw him withdrawn from the competition in favour of the Club World Cup in the US. Town forward Jaden Philogene would have been in the squad but for the knee injury he suffered with the Blues in April.

