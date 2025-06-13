Ex-Town Loanee Andrews Now Strong Favourite For Brentford Job
Friday, 13th Jun 2025 12:23
Former Blues loanee Keith Andrews is now an odds-on favourite with all bookies offering prices on the Brentford job, Town boss Kieran McKenna having drifted out overnight.
Andrews, the Beesâ€™ set-piece coach, was one of two notable members of the Brentford staff not to join departing head coach Thomas Frank at Tottenham along with assistant manager Claus NÃ¸rgaard.
Last night, following confirmation that Frank had taken the Spurs job and Brentford head of coaching/assistant first-team coach Justin Cochrane had joined him as his assistant, Blues manager McKenna was odds-on favourite in the early betting.
However, that appeared to have little behind it beyond speculation, while reports elsewhere linked Burnley manager Scott Parker.
This morning, however, Andrews has moved to the head of the pack, priced at 9-1 on with SkyBet and Paddy Power, and 9-4 on with William Hill and 6-1 on with Bet365.
McKenna has drifted to 10-3 with SkyBet and Paddy Power, 7-2 with Bet365 and 13-8 with William Hill.
Former Republic of Ireland international Andrews was on loan with Town from Blackburn Rovers in the first half of 2011/12, scoring nine goals in 19 starts and one sub appearance.
The 44-year-old hasnâ€™t previously held a manager or head coachâ€™s position but was reported to have been interviewed for the role at the MK Dons, one of his former clubs, in April.
McKenna committed his future to the Blues on a couple of occasions towards the end of the season.
Photo: REUTERS/Tony O Brien
