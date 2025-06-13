Ex-Town Loanee Andrews Now Strong Favourite For Brentford Job

Friday, 13th Jun 2025 12:23

Former Blues loanee Keith Andrews is now an odds-on favourite with all bookies offering prices on the Brentford job, Town boss Kieran McKenna having drifted out overnight.

Andrews, the Beesâ€™ set-piece coach, was one of two notable members of the Brentford staff not to join departing head coach Thomas Frank at Tottenham along with assistant manager Claus NÃ¸rgaard.

Last night, following confirmation that Frank had taken the Spurs job and Brentford head of coaching/assistant first-team coach Justin Cochrane had joined him as his assistant, Blues manager McKenna was odds-on favourite in the early betting.

However, that appeared to have little behind it beyond speculation, while reports elsewhere linked Burnley manager Scott Parker.

This morning, however, Andrews has moved to the head of the pack, priced at 9-1 on with SkyBet and Paddy Power, and 9-4 on with William Hill and 6-1 on with Bet365.

McKenna has drifted to 10-3 with SkyBet and Paddy Power, 7-2 with Bet365 and 13-8 with William Hill.

Former Republic of Ireland international Andrews was on loan with Town from Blackburn Rovers in the first half of 2011/12, scoring nine goals in 19 starts and one sub appearance.

The 44-year-old hasnâ€™t previously held a manager or head coachâ€™s position but was reported to have been interviewed for the role at the MK Dons, one of his former clubs, in April.

McKenna committed his future to the Blues on a couple of occasions towards the end of the season.





Photo: REUTERS/Tony O Brien

Blue_Moses added 12:33 - Jun 13

Goal a game Keith Andrews! 0

BlueRaider added 12:45 - Jun 13

I always like him ! 0

ArnieM added 12:48 - Jun 13

Good. Thrn they'll leave McKenna alone, hopefully.



But I think Brentford will be sliding towards the Championship this coming season. 1

Uhlenbeek added 12:55 - Jun 13

Class act when he came on loan, how on earth that was 14 years ago is another story. He must have some coaching chops on him if Brentford are happy for him to take the top job. Good luck to him 2

TimmyH added 13:06 - Jun 13

Personally think it would be too much of a gamble for them to hire Andrews whose basically only been a set piece coach at Brentford for a year...NO coaching experience at all. In my opinion I think McK will still be in the picture (unfortunately). 1

Len_Brennan added 13:09 - Jun 13

League 2 MK Dons rejected Andrews a couple of months ago & appointed Paul Warne as their manager; hard to think he'll now be given the job of managing a top half side in the Premier League. 2

BerksBlue15 added 13:31 - Jun 13

Andrews the "odds on" favourite despite none of the odds for him in fact being odds on... ?



I'd also question if he's "head of the pack" if he's as long as 9-1 at Sky Bet (KMK much better odds at 10-3, or 3.33-1), 9-4 at William Hill (KMK 13-8, or 6.5-4) or 6-1 at Bet365 (KMK 7.2 or 3.5-1). Either the odds listed are incorrect or in fact Mr McKenna remains much more likely than Andrews to get the job, at least in the opinion of the bookmakers. 0

Fermi_Parradox added 13:46 - Jun 13

9 to 1 on mate. 0

blues1 added 13:48 - Jun 13

Berksblue15. Hes 1/9 on sky bet. Not the other way round. 0

blues1 added 13:51 - Jun 13

Find it very odd that they would want to give the job to some1,with no managerial experience whatsoever. Not sure the pl is the right place to take that risk nowadays. 0