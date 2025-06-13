Six Released as Town Women Announce Retained List
Friday, 13th Jun 2025 17:25
Ipswich Town Women have announced their retained list following the 2024/25 season in which they won the FAWNL Southern Premier League title and promotion to the second tier, now known as the WSL2, for the first time with six senior players released.
New contract offers have been made to skipper Maria Boswell, all-time top scorer and appearance-maker Natasha Thomas, Charlotte Fleming, Shauna Guyatt, Laura Hartley, Summer Hughes, Leah Mitchell, Natalia Negri, Lucy Oâ€™Brien, Sophie Peskett, Kyra Robertson and Ruby Seaby, while talks are ongoing with Kaci-Jai Bonwick and Nina Meollo.
Angela Addison, Maisy Barker, Issy Bryant, Grace Garrad, Ella Rutherford and Evie Williams have all been released and loanees Elkie Bowyer, Ruby Doe, Lucy Watson have returned to their parent clubs.
Photo: Dan Thomas
