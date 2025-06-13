Six Released as Town Women Announce Retained List

Friday, 13th Jun 2025 17:25 Ipswich Town Women have announced their retained list following the 2024/25 season in which they won the FAWNL Southern Premier League title and promotion to the second tier, now known as the WSL2, for the first time with six senior players released. New contract offers have been made to skipper Maria Boswell, all-time top scorer and appearance-maker Natasha Thomas, Charlotte Fleming, Shauna Guyatt, Laura Hartley, Summer Hughes, Leah Mitchell, Natalia Negri, Lucy Oâ€™Brien, Sophie Peskett, Kyra Robertson and Ruby Seaby, while talks are ongoing with Kaci-Jai Bonwick and Nina Meollo. Angela Addison, Maisy Barker, Issy Bryant, Grace Garrad, Ella Rutherford and Evie Williams have all been released and loanees Elkie Bowyer, Ruby Doe, Lucy Watson have returned to their parent clubs.

Photo: Dan Thomas



Freddies_Ears added 17:52 - Jun 13

Gutted for (shocked about) Evie Williams, hope she (and the others) find good clubs to progress their careers with... 0

pinewood added 18:12 - Jun 13

Seems harsh on girls who help get the team promoted . Tbh I don't know how much they did contribute , I hope they do well in the future. 0

trevski_s added 18:21 - Jun 13

Sad to hear about all those leaving and some shocking names included that played a important part last season (likes of Rutherford and Barker are 2 that quickly spring to mind). I hope they all go on to find new clubs soon and do really well.



On a positive side, great to see Seaby is being offered a contract as I felt like she had a great loan/dual registration with us (hopefully Doe follows soon too) and young Bonwick is being offered a contract too after the amazing debut she had in the final game of the season. Be interesting to see who else they add in this summer after the amazing transfer window they had last season 0

