Burgess Joins Swansea

Saturday, 14th Jun 2025 15:15 Out-of-contract Blues centre-half Cameron Burgess has joined fellow Championship side Swansea City on a three-year deal. Burgess, 29, had been offered terms by Town with talks having been ongoing for some months but without an agreement being reached. The Australian international, whose side secured a place in the 2026 World Cup finals by beating Saudi Arabia 2-1 in Jeddah on Tuesday, had been linked with La Liga clubs Girona and Valencia, as well as Rangers in his native Scotland. The one-time Fulham trainee spend 2024/25 vying with Jacob Greaves for the left-sided central defensive role and may have felt his changes of making the Socceroos squad for the finals might be hampered if he wasn’t playing regularly for Town during the season ahead. “We are delighted that Cameron will be joining us at Swansea City, head coach Alan Sheehan told the Swans website. “He is an experienced and consistent performer that has seen him rise up through the divisions in the last few years and become a full international. “During our conversations Cameron really bought in to what we are trying to do at Swansea and I believe he will be a great addition for us on and off the pitch driving standards throughout the club, and we look forward to getting to work with him.” Director of football Richard Montague added: “We are very pleased to have been able to add a player of Cameron’s pedigree and experience to our squad ahead of the new season. “To bring in a player who has recently played Premier League football and been part of a successful period at his previous club is very positive. “There was considerable interest in Cameron from a number of clubs, and we are delighted he felt that Swansea City was the right choice for him.” Global head of analytics and recruitment Adam Worth said: “Moving into this summer we were aware of the need to try and ensure we complement the youthful element of our squad with players who are proven performers at this level. “Cameron undoubtedly meets that criteria, and arrives with us fresh from playing in the Premier League with Ipswich. “We are excited to see what he can bring to Swansea City in the coming season and the years ahead.” Burgess joined the Blues for £750,000 from Accrington Stanley in August 2021 and went on to make 116 starts and 11 sub appearances, scoring five goals. A member of the back-to-back promotion-winning sides, it was his goal at Coventry which all but secured a place in the Premier League ahead of the final weekend of that campaign. Meanwhile, former Blues loanee Darren O'Dea has joined the Swans as assistant head coach, while another one-time Town loan defender Richard Stearman is set to continue as first-team coach.

Photo: Matchday Images



Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 15:19 - Jun 14

Burgess always performed well for us, and improved immensely over the years. Understandable move. He needs to be playing regularly before the World Cup. I wish him the best. 2

LegendofthePhoenix added 15:22 - Jun 14

Maybe Cam didn't feel the love at Town. No matter how well he played he was rarely 1st choice. And we fans didn't have a song for him.

A great servant to our double promotion, he is way better than any of us could have hoped he would be. Wishing him all the best except when playing agianst us. 3

timkatieadamitfc added 15:26 - Jun 14

Wow, did not see this coming.

Can’t believe he’s picked Swansea over Valencia orRangers IF they were interested in him, or a new contract with us,shows a lack of ambition as even in Scotland he was pretty much guaranteed European football/ crack at getting back to prem with us.

Personally, would have guaranteed him a start next season with us,as I rate him and would much rather have him in the team over Greaves. 2

blueoutlook added 15:26 - Jun 14

And we are left with Greaves…..l know which one ld sooner have at the back this season. 1

Ipswich1977 added 15:30 - Jun 14

Swansea!!!



Oh my good god.



What on earth happened here then?



All the talk of interest in Spain was a load of nonsense then.



How on earth can you lose a player of this calibre to Swansea?



I'm not sure if I should laugh or cry? 6

RobITFC added 15:33 - Jun 14

Swansea… seriously , sad to see him go and could understand Spain , Scot prem but a Swansea! Best of luck Cam , most improved player last few seasons . 3

Cakeman added 15:35 - Jun 14

That’s really an unexpected decision.

I hope we get a glut of players coming in next week because we certainly need some. 2

Bluearmy_81 added 15:37 - Jun 14

Wish him the best. Hope he scores a hat trick again Ipswich and the Swans beat us. Trying my best, am I getting the hang of it? -2

oioihardy added 15:38 - Jun 14

Such a shame ... thought he could do better than Swansea



Thankyou for everything big cam . One of my favourite players of the last few years and proved he's good enough for a low prem team imo 2

StuartCollins72 added 15:39 - Jun 14

Clearly three year deal you the key here. I’d imagine we offered two years and as bit part player can’t say I’m surprised. Always performed for us but never number one in that position and clearly with the intent to get straight back up options could have been limited. 1

blue90 added 15:39 - Jun 14

Sad to see him go. He gives me such confidence when defending set pieces and crosses. We're going to miss his ability on the ball, particularly to deliver pin-point passes over the top to Leif Davis which Greaves struggled to master last season. All the best, Cam. 2

jas0999 added 15:41 - Jun 14

Wow - clearly we didn’t want him that badly. So much for Valencia!



If we truly did want him to stay then that’s a bit of a kick. Swansea have been struggling and we must surely have already targeted a minimum of 4 points from them next season. 0

dirtydingusmagee added 15:42 - Jun 14

Imo that is a statement, and not a good sign . 0

Reuser2000 added 15:42 - Jun 14

Wow don't know what to say. He would have been my first choice centre back next season. Let a gem go here 2

ArnieM added 15:44 - Jun 14

Well, isn't that a complete smack in the face!



I'd heard a while ago, there had been a few " words" on a few occasions between him and some other Town players. I know thus don't of thing happens, but maybe there was a lot more discord than " a few words". 0

Broadbent23 added 15:46 - Jun 14

Thank you first for the back to back promotions. But this Swansea move looks backwards, considering the interest from Spanish clubs. I can see why Town did not give him a long contract. Our future needs have changed. So good luck Cameron. 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:46 - Jun 14

I’m not surprised he’s gone but surprised where. Greaves didn’t have a great season but despite this he’s clearly a good player we see as a long term investment and Burgess would know the plan would be for him to be back up. He’d have been relying on injury, suspension, a bit of rotation or loss of form to make appearances. There are far far lesser CB’s in the championship who are nailed on starters. Would selfishly have liked for him to stay but can only wish him all the best. 0

Monkey_Blue added 15:46 - Jun 14

thatsbonkers added 15:48 - Jun 14

I can understand his decision. 29 year old playing great football and getting a lack of game time. If they matched his wage and gave a greater commitment to make him a first pick then he has to take it. A football career is too short to sit on the bench! Wish him well, top defender. 1

gkroon89 added 15:49 - Jun 14

He was much better than Greaves last season.



Clearly feels under valued and rightly so.



Good on him at this stage of his career. Clearly wants to be a guaranteed starter. 1

Bazza8564 added 15:50 - Jun 14

long deal, longer than I would have given to a fella thats 30 in a few months and isnt first choice. We move on, we will have cash to spend and if we can unload Omari and Davis, we will have a ton of it 0

ldnj added 15:51 - Jun 14

Shame. He seemed more consistent than most, when he was given the chance last season, and a player that wanted to play forward. Didn't understand why he completely dropped from the squad at times. I presume he was given the impression he would play regularly which experience showed wasn't the case staying put. Good luck to him. 0

ArmaghBlue added 15:52 - Jun 14

Nice backwards move. Cheerio -2

Widj123 added 15:53 - Jun 14

Another one jumping ship Greaves no where as good good old Ashton and McKenna another awful decision McKenna and Ashton OUT -1

chepstowblue added 15:55 - Jun 14

Thoroughly p*ssed off with this news. Harshly treated last season and a far better player than Greaves. Very very disappointing. If Hutchinson and O'Shea move on we will find ourselves with a lot of rebuilding to do. The Premier league experience has done us no favours. 1

