Szmodics: I Refused to Play For Blackburn
Saturday, 14th Jun 2025 16:31
Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has admitted he refused to play for Blackburn Rovers while his protracted move from Ewood Park to Town was ongoing last summer.
TWTD revealed that the Blues were targeting the Republic of Ireland international on July 12th last year with discussions already having been ongoing for a couple of weeks. The £9 million-plus-add-ons deal was finally agreed on August 15th with the signing confirmed the following day.
During that time, the switch had been on and then off with Szmodics concerned that picking up a knock might scupper what was a dream move.
“It was quite an awkward pre-season because I didn't play,” he told the StillTalkingShow podcast.
“I refused to play. I don't mind saying that now. I tried to be the best I could be at Blackburn but I wanted to move to Ipswich because it's the Premier League. Like I said, it’s my dream.
“It’s back home for me, Ipswich as a club is amazing. The club Blackburn is amazing. When I was refusing to play I went to see [then-manager] John Eustace, who was absolutely unbelievable with me.
“I went to see him and said, ‘Listen, I don't want to disrespect the staff, the players, but I don't want to take any part in the pre-season games’. And he said, ‘That’s absolutely fine, I'll protect you and I’ll help you with whatever you want’.
“He could have easily said, ‘Who do you think you are?’. Which is not me. It’s not my character.
“Then it got to obviously the beginning of the season and the Ipswich move hadn’t come off yet. He said the season’s starting, so I remember sitting with my agent thinking I’ve got to play mate I can’t just refuse to play.
“I remember being on the bench against Derby first game of the season, I was, like, I'm on the bench and I’ve finished top scorer in the Championship last season.
“I’ve put myself on the bench by my actions. I came on, scored and then [Eustace] said, ‘You’re playing on Tuesday night’. He said, ‘You’re not refusing to play against Stockport in the cup’. I started, scored two and Ipswich came back in and it all happened.”
Reflecting further on refusing to play, he added: “I want to dive into that, the decision to not play because that's not an easy decision.
“A lot of people didn’t know and a lot of people just thought I was injured. It’s not my mannerisms to be rude but I just said, ‘Listen, I don’t want to play’.
“Then it got quite bad where it was like I was training on my own. I was going into Blackburn and training with the fitness coach and the director of football said, 'No, no, you need to train with the team now’.
“I said ‘I'm not training with the team' and that wasn’t to disrespect Blackburn, I don’t want the fans to get that wrong.
“I made it so clear that I didn't want to disrespect the players. I said, 'I don't want to train with the team because I'm not in the right headspace to train’.
“As soon as it looked like it wasn’t [happening], I was straight back in training and then when it looked like it could happen again, I was ‘I'm not playing games’.
“I think you’ve got to be pushing on this. I'm 29, I moved to the Premier League when I was 28.
“This was probably my last and only opportunity I get to play in the Premier League I had to do all I can to do that.”
Despite the issues last summer Szmodics has a lot of time for Rovers, for whom he scored 33 times in all competitions prior to joining the Blues.
“I still love the club. I still watch the results. I still know all the boys,” he continued.
“It was a tough moment because don't want to I didn't want to disrupt. It was the manager’s first pre-season with Blackburn. I didn't want to disrupt him.
“It's credit to Blackburn because they didn't have to sell me and they didn't have to buy me.
“I'm so grateful for those two football clubs. Also, you've got to be grateful for yourself because scoring goals got you there of course, but I'm so lucky.
“I had to pinch myself where I was leaving Blackburn Rovers for a massive club, going to a massive club. I thought, 'How lucky am I? This is amazing?”.
Szmodics scored four goals in 14 starts and seven sub appearances for the Blues in 2024/25, an ankle injury forcing him to miss much of the second half of the campaign.
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I don’t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, you’d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most pundits’ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, there’ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]