Burgess: What a Ride!

Saturday, 14th Jun 2025 22:17

Departing Blues defender Cameron Burgess has issued a goodbye message to all at Town having agreed a three-year deal with Swansea City.

Burgess, 29, was set to be out of contract this summer and opted against taking the new terms on offer at Town in order to join the Swans.

Writing on Instagram, the Australia international says his four years at Portman Road have been the best of his career.





Photo: Matchday Images