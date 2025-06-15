Hutchinson and England U21s Face Slovenia

Sunday, 15th Jun 2025 10:19

Town forward Omari Hutchinson and his England U21s teammates face Slovenia in their second European Championship group game in Slovakia this evening (KO 5pm, Channel 4).

Hutchinson, 21, started and impressed as he won his fifth cap in Thursdayâ€™s opening fixture against Czechia, which the Young Lions won 3-1.

The Slovenians lost their first game 3-0 to Germany, who Lee Carsleyâ€™s side complete their group fixtures against on Wednesday.

Former Blues striker Liam Delap is not in the squad with his new club Chelsea understood to have come to an agreement with the FA which saw him withdrawn from the competition in favour of the Club World Cup in the US.

Town forward Jaden Philogene would have been in the squad but for the knee injury he suffered with the Blues in April.

England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).





Photo: IMAGO/Branislav Racko via Reuters Connect