Blues Linked With Burnley Midfielder Brownhill

Sunday, 15th Jun 2025 13:18 Town are reported to be keeping tabs on out-of-contract Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill. The 29-year-old netted 18 times and recorded six assists for the Clarets in the Championship last season as he skippered them to promotion back to the Premier League after one year away. Warrington-born Brownhill has been in talks with Burnley, who he joined in 2020 from Bristol City on a free transfer, about a new deal but with no agreement yet reached. The one-time Manchester United schoolboy, who broke through at Preston North End and had a spell on loan at Barnsley, has been linked with West Ham and Everton, but, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues are also keen. Town are looking to add to their midfield this summer with Massimo Luongo having been released and loanee Kalvin Phillips having gone back to Manchester City. The Blues want another of their loanees, Jens Cajuste, back at Portman Road but manager Kieran McKenna has said that a deal to sign the Swedish international from Napoli wouldnâ€™t be an easy one. However, it seems unlikely that Brownhill would pass up the chance of a return to the Premier League, especially if there is anything in the reports of interest from established top-flight sides like the Hammers and Toffees. Elsewhere, former Town loanee Lewis Travis is reported to be holding out on a contract offer from Blackburn with a year left on his current terms. The Blues are understood to be among a number of clubs keeping a watching brief with newly promoted Wrexham and Birmingham City both linked. Travis, 27, spent the second half of 2023/24 at Portman Road, making four starts and five sub appearances.

Photo: Action Images/Craig Brough



ArnieM added 13:26 - Jun 15

Big upgrade on the much linked Downes. 0

Gforce added 13:38 - Jun 15

Would be a fantastic signing and quite a coup.

However I think it's very unlikely with both Everton and West Ham showing serious interest.

1

Bazza8564 added 13:42 - Jun 15

Great potential but I assume we would be at the back of the queue. If he comes, and Jens is back, that would be great but it's a big big if..... 0

