|Ipswich Town 1 v 3 West Ham United
FA Premier League
Sunday, 25th May 2025 Kick-off 16:00
Blues Linked With Burnley Midfielder Brownhill
Sunday, 15th Jun 2025 13:18
Town are reported to be keeping tabs on out-of-contract Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill.
The 29-year-old netted 18 times and recorded six assists for the Clarets in the Championship last season as he skippered them to promotion back to the Premier League after one year away.
Warrington-born Brownhill has been in talks with Burnley, who he joined in 2020 from Bristol City on a free transfer, about a new deal but with no agreement yet reached.
The one-time Manchester United schoolboy, who broke through at Preston North End and had a spell on loan at Barnsley, has been linked with West Ham and Everton, but, according to journalist Alan Nixon, the Blues are also keen.
Town are looking to add to their midfield this summer with Massimo Luongo having been released and loanee Kalvin Phillips having gone back to Manchester City.
The Blues want another of their loanees, Jens Cajuste, back at Portman Road but manager Kieran McKenna has said that a deal to sign the Swedish international from Napoli wouldnâ€™t be an easy one.
However, it seems unlikely that Brownhill would pass up the chance of a return to the Premier League, especially if there is anything in the reports of interest from established top-flight sides like the Hammers and Toffees.
Elsewhere, former Town loanee Lewis Travis is reported to be holding out on a contract offer from Blackburn with a year left on his current terms.
The Blues are understood to be among a number of clubs keeping a watching brief with newly promoted Wrexham and Birmingham City both linked.
Travis, 27, spent the second half of 2023/24 at Portman Road, making four starts and five sub appearances.
Photo: Action Images/Craig Brough
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I donâ€™t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, youâ€™d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most punditsâ€™ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, thereâ€™ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]