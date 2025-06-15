Hutchinson On as Sub as England U21s Draw

Sunday, 15th Jun 2025 18:53 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson won his sixth England U21s cap as a sub as his side drew 0-0 with Slovenia in their second group game at the European Championship in Slovakia. Hutchinson, who started the 3-1 victory over Czechia in the opening match, came on in the 64th minute of a soporific match and put in a couple of dangerous crosses from the right, one of which Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott headed over. England complete their group games when they take on Germany, who play the Czechs in their second match this evening, on Wednesday. A draw would be enough to confirm qualification for the knockout phase. Former Blues striker Liam Delap is not in the squad with his new club Chelsea understood to have come to an agreement with the FA which saw him withdrawn from the competition in favour of the Club World Cup in the US. Town forward Jaden Philogene would have been in the squad but for the knee injury he suffered with the Blues in April. England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

Photo: IMAGO/Branislav Racko via Reuters Connect



I may have missed something but why was Hutchinson not starting? given he’d was arguably our best player in the previous game. 0

