Tuanzebe Linked With Trabzonspor

Monday, 16th Jun 2025 10:07 Out-of-contract Town defender Axel Tuanzebe is being linked with a move to Trabzonspor in the Turkish media. According to widespread reports, Fatih Tekke, head coach of Trabzonspor, is targeting Tuanzebe and Slavia Prague’s Christos Zafeiris. The 27-year-old was previously interesting the Süper Lig side in the summer of 2022 while with Manchester United. Town have been in talks with Tuanzebe regarding new terms for some while with his current terms up at the end of the month. The DR Congo international has been a key man in the Blues side over the last couple of seasons after joining following his release by the Red Devils and his departure would be a blow, especially with Cameron Burgess, Town’s other senior player out of contract this summer, having already moved on to Swansea City. While Turkish media reports are often not overly reliable, it would be a surprise if Tuanzebe hasn’t had interest from other clubs at home and abroad having been one of the Blues’ best performers in the Premier League despite his campaign being hampered by injuries.

Photo: Matchday Images



bringmeaKuqi added 10:17 - Jun 16

Would be a loss as he was unquestionably one of the better defenders in a poor defensive unit last year. Looked a touch of class at Championship level. But I wonder if the offers to Burgess and Tuanzebe made it clear they are not going to be first-choice options anymore and they both want a guarantee of games. We need to invest in defence if we want any chance of another prem season. 4

Jugsy added 10:21 - Jun 16

bringmeaKuqi - Burgess wasn't going to be first choice but interested to understand what makes you think Axel wasn't going to be? I'd think he's one of the first on the team sheet when fit, Burge wasn't in the category.



Unfortunately I can't see Axel staying. There's no way the club would want him out of contract, he's actively run this down to keep his options open. That's football... I don't blame him as he's proved that he's Prem quality. Sad but inevitable. 2

GSH71 added 10:21 - Jun 16

All jumping ship now , he was too slow anyway , burgess will be a big miss, I don’t think we will be in playoff this season . Not now , as you need a good defence , O’Shea will be next mark my words -4

Fermi_Parradox added 10:34 - Jun 16

Burgess has gone (wasn't actually going to start)... There is plenty of time to find replacements. Yet you are talking like we are now going to be mid table?.



Nah



Clarke and Johnson at right back is an automatic pushing pair.

OShea and Greaves CB, with Wolfy as cover... Is a championship winning pair.

Davis is the best progressive left back in the league, and many say Townsend is as good.



Baggot as cover, I think is ok. But we may wish to pick up another well rounded CB to mix in and provide competition.



Silverware incoming! 2

Linkboy13 added 10:45 - Jun 16

Good player too many injuries for my liking wouldn't be upset if he departed. 1

Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 10:55 - Jun 16

I'm guessing we're not offering a very long term contract. No way we would have offered Burgess a three year deal, so he made a prudent financial decision for economic security. Can see the same thing playing out with AT. 2

Dissboyitfc added 11:14 - Jun 16

I come on here several times a day in the hope of some positive news, losing Tuanzebe would not be good, his injury record will I’m sure put possible suitors off, hopefully! 0

Marinersnose added 11:15 - Jun 16

None of the potential departures are a surprise tbh but we have to be very careful not to sell our best players in the way Luton did when relegated from the PL. We have to invest in real quality who are able to make the step up. Recruiting wasn’t quite good enough but it’s extremely difficult when a team gets back to back promotion. Looking forward to seeing a competitive team this season 1

gkroon89 added 11:33 - Jun 16

With Clarke and Johnson I don’t think Tuanzebe is needed.



Tuanzebe is a a good defensive defender, but he is not good going forward. The formation 4-2-3-1 which we all know McKenna favours needs attacking full backs. This is not Tuanzebe’s game at all unfortunately. 0

Bazza8564 added 11:37 - Jun 16

Hope Axel stays, but as others say Johnson and Clarke will be OK at RB.

Need another LB because after listening the KOA padcast last week and MA talking about PSR, im pretty convinced we will sell Davis. Axel as a utility defender would be reassurance at the very least 0

