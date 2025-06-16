Tuanzebe Linked With Trabzonspor
Monday, 16th Jun 2025 10:07
Out-of-contract Town defender Axel Tuanzebe is being linked with a move to Trabzonspor in the Turkish media.
According to widespread reports, Fatih Tekke, head coach of Trabzonspor, is targeting Tuanzebe and Slavia Prague’s Christos Zafeiris.
The 27-year-old was previously interesting the Süper Lig side in the summer of 2022 while with Manchester United.
Town have been in talks with Tuanzebe regarding new terms for some while with his current terms up at the end of the month.
The DR Congo international has been a key man in the Blues side over the last couple of seasons after joining following his release by the Red Devils and his departure would be a blow, especially with Cameron Burgess, Town’s other senior player out of contract this summer, having already moved on to Swansea City.
While Turkish media reports are often not overly reliable, it would be a surprise if Tuanzebe hasn’t had interest from other clubs at home and abroad having been one of the Blues’ best performers in the Premier League despite his campaign being hampered by injuries.
Photo: Matchday Images
