Town Programme For Visit to Port Vale Sells For Almost Â£3,000
Monday, 16th Jun 2025 12:05

A programme from the Bluesâ€™ visit to Port Vale in the 1946/47 season has become the most expensive involving the club to be sold at auction.

A copy of the programme from the Division Three (South) match at Vale Park on Saturday 29th March, when a crowd of 10,378 watched the home side win 1-0, changed hands for Â£2,800 on eBay over the weekend following 32 bids.

Thatâ€™s significantly up on what was understood to have been the previous highest price a Town programme has reached at auction, a single sheet from the Bluesâ€™ home game with Crystal Palace 1938/39, the clubâ€™s first season in the Football League, having sold for just above Â£1,100.

Town programmes from the pre and immediate post-war eras are the most collectable and are fiercely fought over by collectors whenever they come on the market.


Photo: eBay



