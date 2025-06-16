Armstrong New Gateshead Boss

Monday, 16th Jun 2025 16:55 Former Blues striker Alun Armstrong has been appointed the new manager of his hometown club, National League Gateshead. The 50-year-old was previously boss at another North-East side, Darlington, for four years until he was sacked in September 2023. Prior to that, he spent three years as boss of Blyth Spartans, also in his native North-East. “I see it as a challenge, and it’s something I’m really excited by,” he told the Heed’s official website. “I want to bring some of the identity back to this club that I think it used to have. First and foremost, I want lads to work extremely hard for the team and that’s the biggest thing, but on top of that we want to be exciting and scoring goals. “At the end of the day fans pay money to see goals, it’s an entertainment business and we want to see the ball in the back of the net as much as we possibly can. “I know it’s going to be a tough one, but no stone will be left for me to try and get this battle done and hopefully get to where we want to be.” Chairman Bernard McWilliams added: “Can I firstly thank the many applications we received from some exceptional and well-qualified candidates for the post of first-team manager. “It was a pleasure to take the time to read through some incredibly well-prepared applications and we certainly appreciate the time taken by everyone to apply for the role. “After pulling together a shortlist, we have then taken the last few days to quickly interview those selected. I must say this, it was a very difficult decision as all those who applied and ultimately interviewed were of a very high standard. “Only one person could be successful, however, so with that said, I’m delighted to welcome Alun to the club as our new first-team manager. “The last few weeks have seen quite a few changes at the club and with Alun in position I feel we can begin rebuilding and bring a re-invigorated squad together ready to face the challenges that lie ahead. “One thing that was at the centre of this process is that we are one club – ‘wor club’ – and with that said it is imperative that we re-connect through the manager and the players to our fans and our community, and Alun fully supports this.” Armstrong was with the Blues between December 2000 and September 2004, making 59 starts and 35 sub appearances, scoring 19 times, most famously netting in both legs of the 2001/2002 UEFA Cup tie against Inter Milan.

Photo: Action Images



