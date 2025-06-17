Blue Action Asking For Donations For Derby Tifo

Tuesday, 17th Jun 2025 12:10 Town independent supporters group Blue Action have set up a GoFundMe page to raise cash for a tifo to be displayed at the home derby with Norwich City in the new season. Blue Action was formed at the start of the 2018/19 season with the aim of improving the atmosphere at home games with their tifos, banners, coach greetings, stickers, badges and T-shirts subsequently having become a familiar sight at Portman Road. At the Liverpool game at the start of last season, their tifo as the players emerged from the tunnel (pictured above) proved controversial with some fans complaining that their view of what they felt was a significant moment had been obscured. As a result, there were no more at games during 2024/25 but in a statement Blue Action say they will be returning in the new season, at the opening home match and for the visit of the Canaries. For the latter, they are asking for funds from their fellow supporters. Their GoFundMe page can be found here.

TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments