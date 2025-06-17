Trabzonspor President Confirms Tuanzebe Interest
Tuesday, 17th Jun 2025 13:29
Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan has confirmed his club is interested in signing free agent Blues defender Axel Tuanzebe.
Widespread reports in Turkey yesterday claimed the 27-year-old was being targeted by the Süper Lig side and at a press conference this morning Dogan confirmed that Tuanzebe is on their radar.
“Axel Tuanzebe is also a player that our scouting team and coach like, we are talking about him,” he said, according to Takvim.
Town have been in talks with Tuanzebe regarding new terms for some while with his current contract up at the end of the month.
The DR Congo international has been a key man in the Blues side over the last couple of seasons after joining following his release by the Red Devils and his departure would be a blow, especially with Cameron Burgess, Town’s other senior player out of contract this summer, having already moved on to Swansea City.
Elsewhere, former Blues striker Jon Stead, 42, has joined Bristol Rovers as assistant head coach.
Ex-midfielder Rekeem Harper, 25, has moved to League Two Barrow on a two-year deal having left Port Vale, who have been promoted to League One, at the end of the season.
Another former Blues midfielder, Paul Digby, 30, has signed for Scottish Premier ship Dundee on a two-year deal having left Cambridge United.
And a third ex-Town midfielder Tom Carroll, 33, has been released by League One Reading after a short spell, having signed in March after leaving the MK Dons by mutual consent a month earlier.
Meanwhile, one-time loan keeper David Stockdale, 39, has agreed to buy Farsley Celtic, the non-league side he has managed since February.
Photo: TWTD
