Town to Face Auxerre in Pre-Season
Tuesday, 17th Jun 2025 16:00
Town will travel to face French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre at Stade AbbÃ©-Deschamps in a friendly on Saturday 2nd August (KO 6pm local time, 5pm UK).
The Blues had previously announced that they would be playing a second overseas friendly in addition to the game against Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz following their Austrian training camp.
The game against Auxerre, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season, is likely to be Townâ€™s final friendly before the 2024/25 campaign gets under way the following weekend.
The Blues faced French opposition in pre-season last summer when they beat OGC Nice 1-0 at Portman Road, Axel Tuanzebe netting the goal.
Town wonâ€™t have time to host a Portman Road friendly this year with the annual scrape and seed of the pitch being carried out either side of the Ed Sheeran concerts.
A full list of the friendlies announced so far can be found here.
