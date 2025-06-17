Town to Face Auxerre in Pre-Season

Tuesday, 17th Jun 2025 16:00

Town will travel to face French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre at Stade AbbÃ©-Deschamps in a friendly on Saturday 2nd August (KO 6pm local time, 5pm UK).

The Blues had previously announced that they would be playing a second overseas friendly in addition to the game against Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz following their Austrian training camp.

The game against Auxerre, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season, is likely to be Townâ€™s final friendly before the 2024/25 campaign gets under way the following weekend.

The Blues faced French opposition in pre-season last summer when they beat OGC Nice 1-0 at Portman Road, Axel Tuanzebe netting the goal.

Town wonâ€™t have time to host a Portman Road friendly this year with the annual scrape and seed of the pitch being carried out either side of the Ed Sheeran concerts.

Photo: Action Images