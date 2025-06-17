Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Town to Face Auxerre in Pre-Season
Tuesday, 17th Jun 2025 16:00

Town will travel to face French Ligue 1 side AJ Auxerre at Stade AbbÃ©-Deschamps in a friendly on Saturday 2nd August (KO 6pm local time, 5pm UK).

The Blues had previously announced that they would be playing a second overseas friendly in addition to the game against Blau-WeiÃŸ Linz following their Austrian training camp.

The game against Auxerre, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season, is likely to be Townâ€™s final friendly before the 2024/25 campaign gets under way the following weekend.

The Blues faced French opposition in pre-season last summer when they beat OGC Nice 1-0 at Portman Road, Axel Tuanzebe netting the goal.

Town wonâ€™t have time to host a Portman Road friendly this year with the annual scrape and seed of the pitch being carried out either side of the Ed Sheeran concerts.

A full list of the friendlies announced so far can be found here.


Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls





About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2025