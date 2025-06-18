Hutchinson's England U21s Face Germany

Wednesday, 18th Jun 2025 10:38 Blues forward Omari Hutchinson and his England U21s teammates will be looking to secure qualification to the knockout stage of the European Championship when they face Germany in Nitra, Slovakia this evening (KO 8pm, Channel 4). Hutchinson, 21, started and impressed as the Young Lions beat Czechia 3-1 in the opening game, then came on as a 64th-minute sub in Sundayâ€™s dull 0-0 draw with Slovenia, taking his U21s caps total to six without adding to his two goals. England need a point to join the Germans in confirming qualification but they could still go through even if theyâ€™re defeated depending on the result of the Czechia-Slovenia match. They would face either Spain or Italy in the quarter-finals. Former Blues striker Liam Delap is not in the squad with his new club Chelsea understood to have come to an agreement with the FA which saw him withdrawn from the competition in favour of the Club World Cup in the US in which he made his debut as a 64th-minute sub in the 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Monday, picking up an assist soon after coming on. Town forward Jaden Philogene would have been in the squad but for the knee injury he suffered with the Blues in April. England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).

Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



LegendofthePhoenix added 11:20 - Jun 18

Go Omari. They don't like it up 'em. 0

Linkboy13 added 11:33 - Jun 18

Omari was rested for the Slovenia game although he came on as a substitute and was marked very tightly by the hard tackling Slovenians. I expect he will start the game against Germany after his impressive performance against the Czechs. England are really lacking a target man with the absence of Liam Delap. This is not a anti Norwich jibe but Rowe has looked non existent up front. On the subject of Delap he made a good start for Chelsea coming on as substitute and laying on the second goal . I was surprised when he was interviewed after the match how shy and nervous he appeared maybe why some fans didn't really take to him. 0

