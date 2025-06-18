Hutchinson's England U21s Face Germany
Wednesday, 18th Jun 2025 10:38
Blues forward Omari Hutchinson and his England U21s teammates will be looking to secure qualification to the knockout stage of the European Championship when they face Germany in Nitra, Slovakia this evening (KO 8pm, Channel 4).
Hutchinson, 21, started and impressed as the Young Lions beat Czechia 3-1 in the opening game, then came on as a 64th-minute sub in Sundayâ€™s dull 0-0 draw with Slovenia, taking his U21s caps total to six without adding to his two goals.
England need a point to join the Germans in confirming qualification but they could still go through even if theyâ€™re defeated depending on the result of the Czechia-Slovenia match. They would face either Spain or Italy in the quarter-finals.
Former Blues striker Liam Delap is not in the squad with his new club Chelsea understood to have come to an agreement with the FA which saw him withdrawn from the competition in favour of the Club World Cup in the US in which he made his debut as a 64th-minute sub in the 2-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on Monday, picking up an assist soon after coming on.
Town forward Jaden Philogene would have been in the squad but for the knee injury he suffered with the Blues in April.
England U21s: James Beadle (Brighton and Hove Albion), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea), Tommy Simkin (Stoke City), Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Ronnie Edwards (Southampton), CJ Egan-Riley (Burnley), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Brooke Norton Cuffy (Genoa), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton and Hove Albion), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Harvey Elliott (Liverpool), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling Jnr (Aston Villa), James McAtee (Manchester City), Ethan Nwaneri (Arsenal), Jonathan Rowe (Marseille), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City).
Photo: Jeremy Landey/Focus Images Ltd/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 298 bloggers
Premier League Preview: West Ham United by ad_wilkin
I donâ€™t like West Ham. The Hammers were responsible for much of my childhood football misery between 2004 and 2006 when they knocked Town out of the play-off semi finals two seasons in a row with Bobby Zamora playing the villain of the piece.
Premier League Preview: Leicester City by ad_wilkin
There might not be many neutrals tuning in for this one but if you thought there was nothing left to play for, youâ€™d be wrong.
Premier League Preview: Brentford by ad_wilkin
Brentford are just about to complete their fourth consecutive season in the Premier League and are pushing for a European place, a feat that defies most punditsâ€™ pre-season predictions of a season of struggle and could see them finish with their highest league position to date.
Premier League Preview: Everton by ad_wilkin
With relegation finally mathematically confirmed with the 3-0 defeat by Newcastle last weekend, Town now have four games to go out with a bang, starting with a last ever visit to Goodison Park.
Too Far, Too Soon by tractorboykent
Just as there were many thousands of words written and spoken before the season about how Town might fare in the Prem, thereâ€™ll likely be many more now that we know. In reality though it can surely be very easily summed up by those four.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]