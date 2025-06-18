Youngster Nicolaou Signs First Pro Deal

Wednesday, 18th Jun 2025 18:20

Academy youngster Shakil Nicolaou has signed his first professional deal.

The 17-year-old winger joined the club last summer following a trial having previously been with Tottenham.

“Delighted to sign my first professional contract with Ipswich Town,” he wrote on Instagram.

Nicolaou was a regular with the U18s during 2024/25 and also featured for the U21s towards the end of the campaign.

While at Tottenham, Nicolaou won one cap at U15 level as a schoolboy and also qualifies to play international football for Cyprus.





Photo: Instagram